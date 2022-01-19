BBL 2021-22: STA VS HUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

The 56th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will see the Melbourne Stars lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to start at 2:20 pm IST. While the Hurricanes are placed No. 5 on the points table with 27 points, the Stars are a berth below at No. 6 position with 22 points.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, Melbourne Stars are ahead with 10 wins in 16 matches against Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won just six games against the Stars. The Hurricanes, however, have an upper hand over the Stars when it comes to the last five encounters. The Hurricanes have won three out of the last five matches against the Stars, while the latter have won just two games.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live-streaming details

The Big Bash League is being live televised in India on Sony Network. Cricket enthusiasts can tune in to watch live broadcast of the Melbourne Stars versus Hobart Hurricanes match on Sony Sports. The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Full squads

Melbourne Stars squad: Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Tom O’Connell, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Joe Burns, Sam Rainbird, Joe Clarke, Qais Ahmad (joining after the conclusion of Abu Dhabi T10 League), Sam Elliot, Beau Webster.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Scott Boland, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright, Sandeep Lamichhane, Caleb Jewell, Joel Paris, Harry Brook, Josh Kann.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Joe Burns, Brody Couch, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ahmad Daniyal.

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (captain), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Burns

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Adam Zampa, Ahmad Daniyal

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Peter Handscomb, Joe Burns

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ahmad Daniyal

Image: AP/Twitter/HobartHurricanes