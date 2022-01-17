BBL 2021-22: STR Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

The 51st match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will see Adelaide Strikers lock horns against Sydney Sixers at Adelaide Oval on Monday. The match is slated to begin at 11:35 am IST. Both teams will come into the game with full confidence having won their last outings in the competition. While Sixers are placed No. 2 on the points table, the Strikers occupy the No. 4 position with 24 points to their name.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between the two teams, the Sydney Sixers presently holds a commanding lead, having won all six of their previous six meetings with the Strikers. Both teams have played 15 games against each other, with the Sixers winning ten of them and the Strikers winning only five.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Live streaming details

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers on Sony Sports Network. The match will be live telecast in India. To watch the live streaming of the game, fans can switch to the video-streaming platform Sony LIV app, which is a subsidiary of Sony Network.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Full squads

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Travis Head (captain), Spencer Johnson, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall, George Garton, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Fawad Ahmed.

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (captain), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Steve O’Keefe.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Ian Cockbain, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Henry Thornton, Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle (c)

Sydney Sixers: Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Ian Cockbain, Matt Renshaw, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe, Harry Conway

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Harry Nielson

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Dan Christian

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe

