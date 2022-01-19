BBL 2021-22: THU Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Match 55 of the BBL 2021 will be contested between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades. The match between both teams will take place on Wednesday, January 19, and will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here's a look at the THU vs REN Dream11 prediction, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades team news, and other details related to the BBL match.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 10:40 AM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades team news

Usman Khawaja will be returning to the Sydney Thunder team after a terrific Ashes series in which he scored centuries in each innings during the 4th Test match. Mohammad Hasnain will not be available after being reported for a suspect action. Melbourne Renegades have named an unchanged 13-player squad for their final game. Keeper-batter Brayden Stepien remains in the squad as a local replacement player, after being a late inclusion for all-rounder Jack Prestwidge

Probable Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades playing XI

Sydney Thunder Probable playing XI: Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Melbourne Renegades Probable playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), James Seymour, Shaun Marsh, Unmukt Chand, Jonathan Merlo, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan

BBL 2021: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 team

Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Zahir Khan, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

THU vs REN Dream 11 prediction

Sydney Thunder is expected to come out on top in this BBL fixture.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades preview

Sydney Thunder has already qualified for the playoffs. They have so far played a total of 13 games, winning eight and losing four matches. Thunder is currently third in the points table. A victory by a good margin on Wednesday can help the team climb to second place by leapfrogging Sydney Sixers.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are out from the race for the play-offs. The team has failed to perform well throughout the tournament and is reeling at the bottom of the BBL standings having registered just three victories to their name. The franchise will hope to bring an end to their campaign with a victory.