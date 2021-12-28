BBL 2021-22: THU Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Live Streaming, Fantasy Tips & Team News

Perth Scorchers are all set to face Sydney Thunder in match no. 24 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021-22, scheduled to be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. Scorchers head into this match as the table toppers, having won all of their matches in the season so far and defeating Melbourne Renegades by 21 runs in a high-scoring match.

On the other hand, the Thunder have had a tough season so far following their consecutive losses against Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers in their last two matches. While Scorchers sit at the top of the points table with six wins, Thunder find themselves at 5th in the standings with two wins and three losses.

Heading into Tuesday’s match, Thunder will look to turn things around for them and find the winning momentum, whereas, Scorchers, riding high on their unbeaten run, would look to dominate the match.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Thunder Probable Playing 11 - Matthew Gikes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha

Perth Scorchers Probable Playing 11 - Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Fantasy Team - Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha (vc), Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: Fantasy Tips and Team News

Mitchell Marsh and Colin Munro will be the top batters form Scorchers who are expected to shine, as Marsh has scored 249 runs in four matches, including an unbeaten 100, while Munro has scored 204 runs in six matches, which includes an unbeaten century of 114 runs.

Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye will be the top bowlers from Perth as both have 10 wickets each to their credit. Meanwhile, Alex Ross and Sam Billings will be the two top picks from the Thunder batting unit as both batters have scored 175 and 169 runs respectively. Tanveer Sangha will be the top pick bowler from the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India wondering how to watch the Thunder vs Scorchers BBL 2021-22 match, can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at the Manuka Oval at 1.45 p.m. IST on Tuesday.

(Instagram Image: @scorchersbbl/@thunderbbl)