BBL 2021-22: THU Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

The knockout match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will get underway in Melbourne on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST and will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will see the loser getting eliminated from the tournament, while the winning side will advance to the second semi-final

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: H2H record

Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers have played a total of 16 games against each other. With nine wins in 16 games, the Thunder are presently leading the overall head-to-head standings. On the other hand, the Strikers have won only seven of those 16 games. With four wins in five matches this past two seasons, the Thunder now holds an upper hand over the Strikers.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Live streaming details

In India, the Big Bash League is being live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 1 HD. Online audiences can watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Full squads

Sydney Thunder: Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green (captain), Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Baxter Holt, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Sangha.

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Travis Head (captain), Spencer Johnson, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall, George Garton, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Fawad Ahmed.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja (captain), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Brendan Doggett, Sam Whiteman.

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Ian Cockbain, Travis Head, Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (captain), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Usman Khawaja (c), Travis Head, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Gurinder Sandhu (vc), Henry Thornton, Nathan McAndrew

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Alex Hales (c), Ian Cockbain, Matthew Short, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw, Daniel Sams (vc)

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Daniel Worrall, Tanveer Sangha

