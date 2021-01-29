BBL 2021 Eliminator Heat Vs Strikers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Brisbane Weather Forecast

Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator of the BBL 2021 on Friday, January 29 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Heat vs Strikers live streaming will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is the Heat vs Strikers live streaming details, where to catch Heat vs Strikers live scores, Heat vs Strikers squads, Brisbane weather forecast and Heat vs Strikers pitch report.

ALSO READ | Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn excluded from BBL Team of Tournament

BBL Eliminator live match preview

Brisbane Heat played brilliantly in their last league match as they beat Perth Scorchers by six runs to secure the fourth spot on the BBL 2021 points table. They finished the league phase with seven wins and as many losses from 14 games. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have been extremely fortunate to feature in the BBL Eliminator.

They lost their last league match against Sydney Thunder by 9 wickets, however, they went through after Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes both lost their final league matches. This is a must-win contest for both sides as the winner of the match will face Sydney Thunder in the knockouts whereas the loser will get eliminated from the competition.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch blames biobubble strain for BBL flop show, expresses mental health concerns

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers squads

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (Captain), Jimmy Peirson (Wicket-keeper), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Laughlin, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Simon Milenko, James Bazley, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Wood

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Michael Neser, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Cameron Valente.

ALSO READ | Marnus Labuschagne claims ticket to IPL 2021 auction after 46 and 3-35 in BBL 2021: WATCH

Heat vs Strikers pitch report and Brisbane weather forecast

The pitch at The Gabba which is traditionally known for its pace and bounce has something in it for both batsmen and bowlers. The pacers will get a considerable amount of purchase during the start of the game but as the game progresses, batting will become relatively easier. The average first innings score at The Gabba in BBL 2021 has been 157 and chasing sides have won three out of the five games here. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first, restrict the opposition to a low total and chase it down.

As fas as Brisbane weather forecast is concerned, the temperature during the start of the game will be around 26 degrees which will reduce to 23 degrees during the end. The conditions will be pretty humid with the humidity ranging between 68-79%. There isn't any significant cloud cover which is why fans are in for an exciting BBL Eliminator live contest.

Heat vs Strikers live streaming and live scores details

For Heat vs Strikers live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD) at 1:45 PM (IST) on Friday, January 29. For Heat vs Strikers live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Big Bash League, as well as, the franchise. The Heat vs Strikers live streaming will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | BBL preferred over Sheffield Shield for money, caused series loss vs India: Stuart Clark

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.