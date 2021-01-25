BBL 2021 Heat Vs Scorchers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast, Preview

The Brisbane Heat will lock horn with the Perth Scorchers in the league match of the BBL 2021. The Heat vs Scorchers match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 AM IST at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on January 26. Here are the Heat vs Scorchers live streaming details, where to catch Heat vs Scorchers live scores, the pitch report and the Adelaide weather forecast for the match.

BBL 2021: Heat vs Scorchers match preview

This is the final match of the season for the Heat and they will be desperate to win this and qualify for the knockout stage. The Heat will carry confidence from their win in the previous match versus the Melbourne Renegades by 26 runs and will look to continue their same form versus an in-form Scorchers in the upcoming match.

The Scorchers fought their way to the top thanks to their red hot form in the past couple of matches. The team has shown ruthless aggression since the start of the new year. The match versus the Heat is just a mere formality for the table toppers, but they will be wary of the Chris Lynn-led side who will be looking to create an upset.

Heat vs Scorchers live stream: Heat vs Scorchers pitch report and Adelaide weather forecast

Coming to Heat vs Scorchers pitch report, the surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers shall look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend it. Coming to the Adelaide weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that there will be intermittent cloud cover but without rain interruption. Both teams will therefore get to play their full quota of overs.

Heat vs Scorchers live scores: Heat vs Scorchers live stream details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2021 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Heat vs Scorchers live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Heat vs Scorchers live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

