BBL 2021: Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Playing 11

Match 12 of the BBL 2021 between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers will be played on Tuesday, December 14 and will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match is scheduled to get underway from 1:45 PM IST. Here's a look at Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers team news and other details related to the match.

BBL 2021: Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers team news

For Hobart Hurricanes Scott Boland and Harry Brook have been named in the Hurricanes squad for the first time after completing their international duties with Australia A and the England Lions respectively. Ben McDermott is also available for selection after recovering from surgery last week. Riley Meredith (hamstring) and Mitch Owen (side strain) remain unavailable for selection due to injury. Perth Scorchers are likely to go with an unchanged team.

Probable Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers playing XI

Hobart Hurricane Probable Playing 11: Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Thomas Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 team

Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Joel Paris, Tim David

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Prediction

As per our prediction, Perth Scorchers are the favourites to win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers preview

In the ongoing season, Hobart Hurricanes have played two matches so far out of which they lost one of them. They are currently placed at the fifth position on the points table. Perth Scorchers on the other hand have won both of the matches they played in this season so far. They are currently placed second on the points table. The Ashton Turner led team will be eyeing to continue their winning streak in this match as well and try to take the top spot.

Image: Hobart Hurricanes/ Instagram