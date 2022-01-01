A fan astonished everyone with his eye-opening catch during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) match between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat, establishing himself as one of the top contenders for the "catch of the summer". The amazing effort of the patron, who risked everything just to take that one catch, astounded both commentators and viewers.

The incident occurred after Hobart Hurricanes' Sam Heazlett struck a huge six over deep backward square boundary off Riley Meredith's bowling in the eighth over. A fan on the Blundstone Arena slope was spotted sprinting to his left in an attempt to capture the ball before colliding with two individuals and knocking their meal over. Another fan sitting among the spectators completed the catch.

In the footage provided by Big Bash League on its official Twitter handle, the fan can be seen sprinting to his left, going for the catch, but instead colliding with two fans in the crowd, knocking their food over. After the ball slides out of the man's hand who had gone to catch it, another spectator, positioned just behind where the collision occurred, makes a flawless one-handed catch. Here's a video of the stunning catch.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

As far as the match is concerned, Brisbane Heat won the game despite failing to post a big target in the first innings. Batting first, the Heat scored 41/3 at one stage before some last-minute batting heroics from James Bazley breathed life into the visitors' innings. Bazley scored 44 off 27 balls and the Heat finished at 150/8 in 20 overs. Nathan Ellis and Tom Rogers performed well with the ball for the Hurricanes as they picked three and two wickets, respectively.

The Hurricanes' lead didn't last long, as they lost a couple of early wickets to put themselves in a precarious position. Tom Rogers top-scored for the Hurricanes with 33 off 20 balls. However, it was Xavier Bartlett of the Heat who put on a spectacular show with the ball to help his side win the match. The Heat won the match by 14 runs after restricting the hosts to 136/8 in 20 overs.

Image: Twitter/@BBL