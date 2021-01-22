BBL 2021 Hurricanes Vs Scorchers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast

The Hobart Hurricanes will go up against the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming league match of the Big Bash League 2020. The Hurricanes vs Scorchers match is scheduled to begin at 10:35 am IST from the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on January 22. Here are the Hurricanes vs Scorchers live stream details, how to watch Hurricanes vs Scorchers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

BBL 2021: Hurricanes vs Scorchers preview

The upcoming fixture of the ongoing Big Bash League promises to be an exhilarating one as both the participating teams look to clinch a victory at this crucial juncture of the competition. While both sides are separated by only a single point on the table, the Perth Scorchers are in a more comfortable position. Having won six matches so far in the tournament, Perth are placed at the second place with 24 points.

The Hurricanes have 23 points to their name, and they occupy the sixth spot. Scorchers are coming into the contest after a thumping 59-run win over the Brisbane Heat. The Scorchers also claimed a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over the Sydney Thunder in their previous encounter. The sides will be eying to capitalize on their momentum as they look to solidify their place in the top four.

BBL live: Hurricanes vs Scorchers squads

Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke (replacement), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro

BBL live in India: Hurricanes vs Scorchers live stream

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2021 games live in India on the Sony SIX SD and HD channels The Hurricanes vs Scorchers live stream will also be made available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Hurricanes vs Scorchers live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the Hurricanes and Scorchers' social media accounts.

BBL 2021: Hurricanes vs Scorchers pitch report and Melbourne weather forecast

The terms batting second have had an advantage at the venue. The wicket at the Docklands stadium will be favourable to the batsmen, and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. Faster bowlers are expected to get assistance early on with the new ball. However, the batters are likely to dominate in the latter half of the contest.

As for the Melbourne weather forecast, AccuWeather predicts that the conditions will be ideal for a T20 encounter. There will be a significant cloud cover during the game, but rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the match.

Image source: Hobart Hurricanes Instagram

