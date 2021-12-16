BBL 2021: Perth Scorchers Lose Last Five Home Matches Amid COVID-19 Disruption

The Perth Scorchers BBL team's home season ended with the rest of the five matches being moved out of Perth due to Western Australia's hardline border restrictions. According to a report by Cricket Australia the Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes match on December 20 has been relocated to Blundstone Arena, due to the tightening of WA's restrictions that will see New South Wales return to being an "extreme risk" zone from Saturday.

BBL 2021: Perth Scorchers matches relocated

As per the report both Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers have been to Sydney recently, and once the new restrictions come into effect on December 18, they would not be permitted to enter Western Australia.

The five remaining #BBL11 matches scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium, Perth will be relocated to alternate venues. pic.twitter.com/tIGXaiUF4B — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2021

Western Australia Cricket chief executive Christina Matthews in her statement said."We have worked tirelessly over the past few months to secure as many BBL matches as possible. Unfortunately, the border restrictions and the league's inability to change fixtures has meant we have had to relocate our home matches to continue our season."

Perth scorcher BBL 2021 fixture venue

Perth's upcoming BBL 2021 matches will be against the Melbourne Renegades (December 26) and Melbourne Stars (December 30) which has been moved to Marvel Stadium. Their next match against the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers on January 5 and 6 will also be moved to yet-to-be-confirmed venues.

Cricket Australia moves 5th Ashes Test out of Perth

A couple of days back Cricket Australia had officially announced that the fifth AshesTest was moved to the Blundstone Arena in Hobart from January 14 due to COVID 19 restriction. The match was originally scheduled to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The one-off Test between Australia and Afghanistan was intended to take place in Hobart last month, but it was postponed owing to political concerns.

The decision to move the 5th Ashes Test by Cricket Australia was taken after talks with Western Australia officials failed to produce any positive outcome. Western Australia currently has strict restrictions that would have forced players from both teams to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Perth. Hobart was chosen as the final Test match location after a number of variables, including commercial, logistical, and operational considerations, according to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.