BBL 2021: Perth Scorchers Vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Playing XI

Match 9 of the BBL 2021 between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers will be played on Saturday, December 11 and will be played at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers match is scheduled to get underway from 4:00 PM IST. Here's a look at Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers team news and other details related to the match.

BBL: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers team news

Adelaide Strikers have named Fawad Ahmed in the extended squad for Saturday’s clash against Perth Scorchers and will play his first game for the Strikers if selected. The Perth Scorchers are likely to go with an unchanged squad for the upcoming match.

Probable Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers playing XI

Perth Scorchers probable 11: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Adelaide Strikers probable 11: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c)

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 team

Colin Munro, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ashton Turner, Jonathan Wells, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Rashid Khan,Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers preview

Perth Scorchers have started their BBL campaign with a win over Brisbane Heat by six runs. Kurtis Patterson scored 55 runs in that match which was also his maiden BBL half-century. Overseas recruit from England Laurie Evans scored an unbeaten 33 runs, as the Scorchers managed 6-157 from their 20 overs.

Chasing 158 for victory Brisbane Heat were rocked by Perth Scorchers bowler Matt Kelly finishing with figures of 4-28 from his four overs. Andrew Tye also bowled brilliantly finishing with figures of 2-32, while Jason Behrendorff and spin twins Peter Hatzoglou and Ashton Agar took a wicket each. The match went down to the last over, with Aaron Hardie getting the run out in the last over to claim the six-run victory.

Adelaide Strikers played Melbourne Renegades in their first two matches in which they lost the first match before winning the second match by 49 runs. Jonathan Wells and D'Arcy Short were the top scorers for the team in the previous match, while Wes Agar, Daniel Worrall and Rashid Khan starred with the ball for the blues.