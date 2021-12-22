BBL 2021: Peter Siddle's 'bromance Kiss' With Strikers Teammate Is Unmissable; WATCH

The ongoing BBL 2021 has provided full-on entertainment for cricket lovers with some big hitting spectacular catches at display during the tournament. Josh Phillipe and Glenn Maxwell were on fire scoring their first BBL century with fans witnessing some brutal hitting from both the batsmen. Not only the batters but even the bowlers have been putting up brilliant performances with the ball. However, during the recent Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match, fans got a chance to witness "Bromance" between Adeliade Strikers' pacers Daniel Worrall and Peter Siddle.

BBL 2021: Peter Siddle Bromance with Daniel Worrall

In the video which has surfaced online, Siddle gave a kiss on Worrall’s cheek while having a discussion. The incident happened when Adelaide Strikers were bowling. Daniel Worrall was handed the ball in the first over and after bowling the first ball, the right-arm pacer can be seen having a discussion with Peter Siddle before the second delivery. The duo seemed to have been involved in some amusing conversation, Peter Siddle was in smilingly while planting a kiss on Worrall’s cheek. The bowler also accepted his captain’s gesture.

BBL 2021: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match recap

The Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match saw Sixers coming out victorious by 4 wickets in a closely fought contest. The victory was sweeter for Sean Abbott who entered the Big Bash history books. Abbott took three wickets in the match to go past Ben Laughlin as the BBL’s all-time leading wicket-taker (112).

Battin first Adelaide Strikers scored 147/8 in their 20 overs with Thomas Kelly top-scoring for the team with 41 runs. Jonathan Wells also contributed with the bat scoring 32 runs. Sean Abbott and Dan Christian picked up 3 wickets apiece for Sydney Sixers. Chasin 148 runs to win Jordan SIlk top-scored for the team with 36 runs. Skipper Moises Henriques scored 28 runs and along with Jordan Silk helped the team to victory.

For Adelaide Strikers, Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler picking up 3 wickets for 20 runs. George Garton picked up 2 wickets giving away 41 runs in 4 overs. With this victory, Sixers are now level on points with Scorchers but are still second on the points table due to inferior net run rate.