BBL 2021 Renegades Vs Heat Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast, Preview

The Melbourne Renegades (REN) will go up against the Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the upcoming match of the KFC Big Bash League T20 (BBL 2021). The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands, Australia. The REN vs HEA live streaming is scheduled to begin at 4:05 PM AEDT (10:35 AM IST) on Saturday, January 23. Here is our Renegades vs Heat prediction, information on how to watch Renegades vs Heat live in India and where to catch Renegades vs Heat live scores.

Renegades vs Heat live stream: Renegades vs Heat prediction and preview

The Brisbane Heat are currently at the second last (7th) spot of the BBL 2021 standings with 21 points. Chris Lynn and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing seven. The Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are in an even worse spot. Aaron Finch & Co. are at the basement (8th) spot of the table with 13 points and a win-loss record of 3-9.

Renegades vs Heat live stream: How to watch Renegades vs Heat live scores

Fans can watch the Renegades vs Heat BBL 2021 match live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can steam Renegades vs Heat live on the SonyLIV app and website. For Renegades vs Heat live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the social media handles of both the teams.

Date: Saturday, January 23, 2021

Time: 4:05 PM AEDT, 10:35 AM IST

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Docklands, Australia

Renegades vs Heat live scores: Renegades vs Heat pitch and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 30°C, with winds blowing at 24 km/h. The Docklands Stadium is a huge boon for the batsmen, as a team shouldn’t break much sweat to score over 160 here. However, batsmen may face some difficulties in the second innings.

BBL live stream: Renegades vs Heat squads

Renegades vs Heat live scores: Melbourne Renegades squad

Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jack Prestwidge, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou, Mitchell Perry, Brayden Stepien, Brody Couch, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Noor Ahmad

Renegades vs Heat live scores: Brisbane Heat squad

Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn (c), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (w), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Ben Laughlin, Lachlan Pfeffer, Morne Morkel

Image Source: Brisbane Heat/ Twitter

