BBL 2021 Renegades Vs Hurricanes Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horn with the Hobart Hurricanes in the league match of the BBL 2021. The Renegades vs Hurricanes match is scheduled to begin at 10:20 AM IST at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Tuesday, January 26. Here are the Renegades vs Hurricanes live streaming details, where to catch Renegades vs Hurricanes live scores, the Renegades vs Hurricanes pitch report and the Melbourne weather forecast for the match.

Renegades vs Hurricanes live stream: Renegades vs Hurricanes BBL 2021 match preview

The Hurricanes team knows the equation very well and they will not settle for anything less than a win. They won their previous match versus the Sydney Sixers to keep their chances alive for a playoffs spot. Currently, Hobart Hurricanes are at the number five position on the points table and can confirm their spot in the playoffs against Melbourne Renegades, as this is their last match of the group stage.

One final squad, one last time for #BBL|10 - https://t.co/GmsQUyvLzf



Make sure you're there at the 'G to watch us take on the Canes in our final match of the season.#Squad #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/UPMYmhz1PN — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 25, 2021

Renegades, on the other hand, had a campaign to forget as they were dumped out of the playoffs race early and with this being the final match of their campaign, the Aaron Finch-led side will look to finish on a high. It remains to be seen if there will be any upset from the Renegades end or whether Hurricanes will be through to the playoffs.

BBL 2020-21: Renegades vs Hurricanes pitch report and Melbourne weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers shall look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend the total just like in previous matches. Coming to the Melbourne weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that weather condition will be cloudy and there could be rain interruptions. Both teams will therefore hope for the weather to be fine as they will want to play their full quota of overs.

Renegades vs Hurricanes live scores: Renegades vs Hurricanes live stream details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2021 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Renegades vs Hurricanes live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Renegades vs Hurricanes live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

