BBL 2021 Renegades Vs Stars Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast, Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Melbourne Stars in Match 45 of the Big Bash League 2021. The Renegades vs Stars match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST (7:15 pm AEDT) at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on January 20, 2021. Here are the Renegades vs Stars live streaming details, how to watch Renegades vs Stars live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

The Melbourne derby never ceases to surprise us... but this was definitely one of the more unexpected moments! 👃😮@BupaAustralia | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/XsClgeJIr8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2021

BBL 2021: Renegades vs Stars preview

The Renegades have been unable to capitalize on a promising start that saw them beat the now No.2 team, the Perth Scorchers. Since then, the Renegades have come up empty each time, managing to win just one more game in the entire series - against the Brisbane Heat. With just 10 points to their name, the Renegades will not qualify for the playoffs even if they win all their remaining encounters.

On the other hand, the Melbourne Stars are at a solid fourth place at the moment. They are tied with the Sydney Thunder (No.3) and the Hobart Hurricanes (No.5) at 23 points each and will hope to improve their run rate and of course, win the Melbourne Derby on Wednesday. Having won three of their last five games, the Stars will hope to keep their two-match winning streak going. A win in this game could take them to No.2.

BBL 2021 live in India: Renegades vs Stars live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2021 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Renegades vs Stars live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Renegades vs Stars live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL 2021 live in India: Renegades vs Stars squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

BBL 2021: Renegades vs Stars pitch report and Melbourne weather forecast

The only other BBL match that has taken place at the Docklands Stadium this season was the Heat vs Scorchers game on Tuesday. Considering the Scorchers' high score of 174, the pitch is expected to be batting friendly with something on offer for the pacers towards the latter half of the game, making the team winning the toss likely to field first. Accuweather predicts no rain and ideal temperature and humidity for the game.

