BBL 2021 Scorchers Vs Heat Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast, Preview

The Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat in Match 44 of the BBL 2021. The Scorchers vs Heat match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST (6:15 pm AEST) from the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on January 19, 2021. Here are the Scorchers vs Heat live stream details, how to watch BBL live in India, BBL points table and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Game day 🆚 Brisbane Heat 🔥

📺 Seven - Foxtel - Kayo

First ball 4:15pm 🏏 #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/H9yrI1OSNT — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 19, 2021

BBL 2021: Scorchers vs Heat preview

Going into this match, both the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will be fighting to secure one of the highly contested spots in the playoffs. The Scorchers had an awful start to their BBL 2021 campaign, losing their first three games in a row, but came back strong with four wins on the trot. This streak, however, was broken by the dominant Sydney Sixers as the Scorchers went down by 7 wickets in their last match. They will be looking to bounce back and get into the top four.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat had a similar start to their BBL 2021 campaign as that of the Scorchers. They lost their first three matches and then bounced back with a series of wins. They won their last game, against the Melbourne Renegades, by 5 wickets, but did lost the one before that to the Sixers on the last ball. With just 20 points and four games remaining, Heat will have to win as much as they can to make it to the playoffs.

BBL points table update

With a tremendous 32 points from 11 matches, the Sydney Sixers are currently atop the BBL points table and have all but secured a place for themselves in the playoffs. They are followed by the Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes in that order, who each have 23 points. The team for this game, the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat follow at No.5 and 6. The Scorchers have 21 points while Heat have 20.

BBL live in India: Scorchers vs Heat live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2021 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Scorchers vs Heat live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Scorchers vs Heat live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL 2021: Scorchers vs Heat pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain at any point during the game on Tuesday. Humidity will be at an average of 45% with temperatures of around 19°C. This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at the Docklands Stadium Melbourne. The pitch is expected to play out well, with something on offer for batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss could look to bat first.

