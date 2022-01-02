BBL 2021: Stars Vs Scorchers Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Match 31 of the BBL 2021 will be contested between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers. The match between both teams will take place on Sunday, January 2, and will be played at Junction Oval in Melbourne. Here's a look at the Stars vs Scorchers Dream11 prediction, Stars vs Scorchers team news, and other details related to the BBL match.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers live streaming

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers team news

Melbourne Stars have named a squad of 13 players for the match against the Perth Scorchers, which also includes 6 local replacement players after 10 players in the current squad tested positive for Covid-19. Haris Rauf looks set to make his first appearance for the Stars. The Perth Scorchers go ahead with an unchanged squad.

Probable Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers playing XI

Probable Melbourne Stars playing XI: Glenn Maxwell (c), Qais Ahmad, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke , Brody Couch, Tom O'Connell, Haris Rauf , Justin Avendano, Lachlan Bangs, Tom Rogers, Patrick Rowe

Probable Perth Scorchers playing XI: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie. Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills,Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Andrew Tye,Cameron Bancroft, Lance Morris

BBL 2021: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 team

Glenn Maxwell (c), Qais Ahmad, Hilton Cartwright, Haris Rauf, Tom Rogers, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills

Stars vs Scorchers Dream 11 prediction

Given that Stars are completely bamboozled by the Covid outbreak in their camp, expect Scorchers to come out on top in this BBL fixture.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers preview

The two sides were previously supposed to face each other on December 30 but the game was postponed after a support staff from Stars' camp tested positive for Covid-19. Sydney Thunder ended Perth Scorchers' six-match winning streak, beating them in their previous game. Thunder posted 200 runs on board and then restricted Scorchers to 166 runs in reply to register a comfortable win.

Stars will enter the match after beating Brisbane Heat in their previous fixture by 20 runs. Opener Joe Clarke and middle-order batter Hilton Cartwright scored match-winning half-centuries. Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmed bowled really well for the Stars in the previous game and ended up with a three-wicket haul.