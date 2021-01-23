BBL 2021 Stars Vs Scorchers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast, Preview

The Melbourne Stars are set to meet the Perth Scorchers in the 50th match of the ongoing BBL 2020-21. The Stars vs Scorchers match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on January 23. Here are the Stars vs Scorchers live streaming details, where to catch Stars vs Scorchers live scores, the pitch report and the Melbourne weather forecast for the match.

BBL 2021: Stars vs Scorchers match preview

Both the teams have had an impressive run in the competition so far, and they find themselves in the top four. The Perth Scorchers have been the more dominant side out of the two. With seven wins from twelve matches, the Scorchers are placed comfortably at the second place on the table with 28 points. Melbourne Stars have five wins to their name in the season, and they occupy the fourth spot.

At this crucial juncture, both Scorchers and Stars will be eying for a comprehensive win as they look to accumulate crucial winning points. The Scorchers are coming into the game after a 22-run win over Hurricanes and will look to capitalize on their momentum. Having lost their previous fixture against their Melbourne rivals, the Stars will look to put up a stronger show in the upcoming contest.

BBL 2021: Stars vs Scorchers pitch report and Melbourne weather forecast

The wicket at Melbourne will be favourable for both batsmen and the bowlers. Faster bowlers will get assistance with the new ball, however, the batters are expected to dominate the latter half of the game. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first and post an imposing total upfront. As per AccuWeather, conditions seem to be ideal for a T20 contest. Clear skies are expected throughout the match, and an uninterrupted encounter is on the cards. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Stars vs Scorchers live scores: Stars vs Scorchers live streaming details

Fans can catch the live telecast of BBL 2021 matches on the Sony SIX channel. The Stars vs Scorchers live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. For Stars vs Scorchers live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

