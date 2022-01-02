BBL 2021, Stars Vs Scorchers: Umpire Dramatically Reverses 'out' Decision Without DRS Call

The ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL 2021) has had no shortage of drama and action on the field so far and the Stars vs Scorchers match was no different. The ongoing match witnessed on-field umpire controversially overturning a decision during Scorchers' innings.

Stars vs Scorchers: On-Field umpire's shocking decision goes viral

The controversial umpiring decision came in the 14th over of the Stars vs Scorchers match when Ashton Turner (27) was first given out caught behind off the bowling of Xavier Crone before the umpire reversed his decision after the batsman indicated the ball came off his helmet. The wicket would have been the first for Xavier Crone in BBL 2021. Here's the video of the entire episode.

Xavier Crone had his first BBL wicket on debut - for all of three seconds! 👷‍♂️💥@KFCAustralia | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/LDz2frhXOV — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2022

As per the report by Fox Sports, another error of judgement came from the umpire during Ashton Turner's dismissal who was eventually removed on the final ball of the 18th over. Brody Couch run him out at the non-striker's end after deflecting an Ashton Agar shot which was hit towards him. Turner was out of his crease but was not given out until the umpire asked Couch if he got a finger to it and the dismissal wasn’t sent upstairs.

Stars vs Scorchers match update

Scorchers, batting first, scored 180 runs in 20 overs with opener Kurtis Patterson scoring a fine half-century while opening the innings. New Zealand star Colin Munro looked dangerous, scoring a quickfire 40 runs off 20 balls.

Skipper Ashton Turner scored 27 runs while Ashton Agar tried to push the scoring but got out for 16. For Stars, Haris Rauf and Qais Ahmad picked up 2 wickets apiece while O'Connell and Couch picked one wicket apiece. Melbourne Stars have already made a strong start, with Joe Clarke scoring a fine half-century at the top.