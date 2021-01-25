BBL 2021 Stars Vs Sixers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast, Preview

The Melbourne Stars take on the Sydney Sixers in the 56th match of the Big Bash League 2021 campaign. The fixture is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 26 and is scheduled to kick off at 2:20 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the BBL 2021 Stars vs Sixers live stream, pitch report and other details.

The Sydney Sixers are currently slotted second in the Big Bash League table. The Sixers have managed to register eight wins from thirteen games and are currently on par with league leaders Perth Scorchers at 32 points. Their last outing came against the Hobart Hurricanes in the 52nd Match of the BBL at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where the Hobart Hurricanes won the match by 7 runs.

The Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, are ranked second last in the Big Bash league table. The Stars have won five matches and lost seven with their match against the Perth Scorchers ending without a result. With just 24 points to their name, the Melbourne Stars will see this game as an opportunity to leapfrog the 6th ranked Brisbane Heat and look to compete for a higher slot as the tournament progresses.

How to catch Stars vs Sixers live stream, Stars vs Sixers live scores in India?

Fans can watch the Stars vs Sixers live stream of the BBL 2021 match live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can catch Stars vs Sixers live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. For Stars vs Sixers live scores and updates on various social media accounts, followers can check Stars vs Sixers live scores by keeping keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the social media handles of both teams.

Stars vs Sixers pitch report: Melbourne weather forecast

Accuweather predicts a 90 per cent chance of rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 21°C with winds blowing at 23km/h. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will likely favour the batsmen in this game with both teams looking to set up a top score in the first innings. The toss winning captain will likely choose to bat as batsmen may face some difficulties in the second innings of the game

Stars vs Sixers Squad

Sydney Sixers - Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Carlos Brathwaite, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Christian, Jake Ball, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Jason Holder, Nicholas Bertus

Melbourne Stars - Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nick Larkin, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch, Nicholas Pooran, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Ben Dunk, Sam Rainbird, Lance Morris, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Samuel Elliott, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Jonathan Merlo, Zahir Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Tom O'Connell

