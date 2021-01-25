BBL 2021 Strikers Vs Thunder Live Stream, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast, Preview

The Adelaide Strikers will take on the Sydney Thunder in Match 53 of the Big Bash League 2021. The Strikers vs Thunder match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST (6:45 pm local time) from the Adelaide Oval on January 25, 2021. Here are the Strikers vs Thunder live stream details, how to watch Strikers vs Thunder live in India, the pitch report for the contest and Adelaide weather forecast.

It's hotting up now! One match remaining for each team! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/vtu1cBv5h1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2021

BBL 2021: Strikers vs Thunder preview

The Adelaide Strikers will go up against Sydney Thunder on Monday afternoon, in a repeat of Sunday's BBL 2021 game. Considering that this will be the last game of the tournament for both teams - who are perched on the edge of a playoffs spot - this match will be a do-or-die situation for the sides. The last game between the sides saw Sydney Thunder lose to the Strikers by 6 runs after some brilliant bowing prevented them from chasing down the Strikers' total of 159. The Strikers' win puts them in third place on the table with 28 points, with Sydney Thunder right behind them in fourth place with 27 points.

They are preceded on the table by the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, who both have 32 points each and are sure to make it to the playoffs. A win today will secure the Strikers' place in the top 4, but it will be a more set of circumstances for Sydney Thunder, who are tied at 27 points with the Hobart Hurricanes. Thunder will not just have to win all 4 points on Monday, but will also have to hope that the Hurricanes either do not win their last game or keep their net run rate at their current level - below the Thunder.

BBL 2021 live in India: Strikers vs Thunder live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2021 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Strikers vs Thunder live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Strikers vs Thunder live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL 2021: Strikers vs Thunder pitch report and Adelaide weather forecast

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has been fairly good for the batsmen through this BBL series. The average 1st innings score from the five matches that have taken place here so far, stands at around 160-170. The surface has also provided considerable support to the bowlers, with most innings seeing at least 5 wickets go down. Accuweather predicts rain almost through the day on Monday, meaning that the match may be abandoned or severely shortened.

