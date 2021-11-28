BBL 2021: Sydney Sixers Sign Chris Jordan To Replace Carlos Brathwaite

England's white-ball specialist Chris Jordan has been roped in by Sydney Sixers as a replacement for West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who has been ruled out of BBL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Chris Jordan has been in good form and most recently played for England at the T20 World Cup where he was effective in the death overs, whilst also picking up six wickets. The player was also named the player of the match for his figures of 3/17, which was vital in helping England defeat Australia in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

The English pacer has 79 wickets from 71 appearances for the national side, making him the most-capped bowler in English T20I history, and the third most-capped English T20I player overall behind Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan. Chris Jordan is also not new to the Big Bash League, having featured for three teams in the past (Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers).

The player will join fellow countrymen James Vince and Tom Curran as the overseas players for the Sixers. Speaking about the move to bring in Jordan, Cricket NSW’s head of cricket Michael Klinger said the coaching staff are excited to have the player coming in and that his skill set will be very useful to the side.

"It’s disappointing for Carlos and the group that he has succumbed to injury but Chris is a world-class T20 cricketer and will provide the Sixers with fantastic versatility and high-quality skills in all three aspects of the game. His death bowling and changeups, as well as being one of the world’s best fielders, will be a huge asset for the Sixers early in the BBL. He is experienced in playing in the BBL and has been previously successful in this tournament. I know (Sixers Head Coach) Greg Shipperd and the rest of the coaching staff are very excited to have Chris on board." he said

Sydney Sixers Squad for BBL 2021

Moises Henriques (Captain), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Chris Jordan (England), Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies - Withdrawn)

Image: AP