BBL 2021: Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI & More

The 8th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today. The match is slated to begin at 1:05 PM IST and 6:35 PM Local Time. Today's match will be their second encounter in the 11th edition of the T20 league. Sixers had won the previous match against Hurricanes by 14 runs. Sixers are looking in great form this season having won both their matches in the tournament. Hurricanes, on the other hand, have lost the only game it has played so far.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, the Hurricanes have an upper hand over the Sixers as the side has won eight out of the 14 matches they have played against each other since the start of the BBL in 2011. Sixers have won just six games. The Hurricanes have won three of their last five meetings, while the Sixers have only won two of those matches.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Full squads

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (captain), Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Mickey Edwards, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Benjamin Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe (wk), Llyod Pope, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (captain), Scott Boland, Johan Botha, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Caleb Jewell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Keemo Paul, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Predicted XIs

Sydney Sixers' Predicted XI: James Vince, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (captain), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe

Hobart Hurricanes' Predicted XI: Matthew Wade (captain, wk), D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Harry Brook, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Harry Brook, Matthew Wade, James Vince, Jordan Silk

All-rounders: D'Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Sandeep Lamichhane, Steve O'Keefe

Image: SydneySixers/HobartHurricanes/Twitter