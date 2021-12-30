BBL 2021: Why Was Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars Game Called Off At The Last Minute?

After Ashes, the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) has been hit by COVID-19 with the Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match being called off just hours before the start. The Stars are currently sixth on the BBL ladder with three wins and three losses, while Perth Scorchers lost their first match of the BBL 11 campaign after being upset by Sydney Thunder.

BBL: Scorchers vs Stars match hit by COVID-19

According to the report a Melbourne Stars support staff member returned positive, which resulted in exposure to many of the team's playing group. Cricket Australia said all Stars players and staff who had been in contact with the positive case undertook PCR tests as soon as possible but the results had not been received within sufficient time for the match to proceed.

Unfortunately, tonight’s game will not go ahead as scheduled 😔⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0Ku7fY20qo — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2021

As per the statement from Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of BBL, "While regrettable, the decision to postpone tonight’s match was the only option available given the exposures within the Stars cohort. The league has a number of biosecurity protocols in place to keep our participants safe and the competition moving forward. These protocols are regularly reviewed in response to the risks in each state. Safety remains our number one priority and we will work with the Stars to get their side back on the field as soon as possible."