BBL 22: SCO VS SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

The qualifier match of the ongoing Big Bash League will see Perth Scorchers lock horns against Sydney Sixers at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST. The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final, while the losing side will have to play the winner of the knockout match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in the preliminary final on January 26.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: H2H record

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers have played a total of 22 games against each other. With 13 wins in 22 games, the Scorchers are presently leading the overall head-to-head standings. On the other hand, the Sixers have won only nine of those 22 games. With three wins in five matches this past two seasons, the Sixers now hold an upper hand over the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Full squads

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner (captain), Andrew Tye, Colin Munro, Brydon Carse, Laurie Evans.

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (captain), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe (wk), Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Steve O’Keefe.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff.

Sydney Sixers: Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (captain), Daniel Christian, Justin Avendano, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Jack Edwards, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Live-streaming details

Cricket enthusiasts can tune in to Sony Sports Network to watch the Big Bash League live in India. The match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be televised live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 1 HD. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app for online audiences in the country.

(Image: perthscorchers.com.au/sydneysixers.com.au)