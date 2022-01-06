BBL: 34-year-old Colin Munro's Spectacular Effort Saves Certain Six, Gets Injured; WATCH

The KFC Big Bash League (BBL) always has some fantastic highlights and this time it was in the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder match. Perth Scorchers' 34-year-old Colin Munro went full stretch save what was a guaranteed six with a stunning jump and throw but he sadly injured himself doing that.

SCO vs THU: Match cut short owing to bad weather

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL match started off with Perth winning the toss but the match was cut short after rain played spoilt sport. After play resumed, the umpires told the players that both teams would have two overs cut each. Perth started well with Kurtis Patterson and Cameron Bancroft but just as the former was looking set at the crease, Gurinder Sandhu struck. Bancroft also departed soon after having gotten to 30 runs in 31 balls. Colin Munro and Laurie Evans both could not stick around for long as they scored 18 and 20 runs respectively and it was Sandhu who got their wickets. Sandhu also got the wicket of Aaron Hardie. Ashton Agar got a few runs on the board as he scored 22 in just 10 balls as Perth set a target of 134 runs in 18 overs for Sydney.

When Sydney came out to bat, they knew it would not be an easy task to get runs given the conditions but Matthew Gilkes and Alex Hales started of fantastically as they scored 32 and 26 runs respectively. Gilkes departed after Sydney got to 51 but Hales stayed on as he supported Jason Sangha. Sangha got to 34 runs in 26 balls before getting out but the pressure was building on Sam Billings and Oliver Davies, they, however, did not disappoint as both of them scored 19 runs each in 11 and 10 balls respectively as Billings saw out the match and they got to 137 runs in 17 overs giving them a six-wicket win with six balls to spare. Sandhu was the player of the match for four wickets in four overs as he conceded only 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50.

Image: @BBL/Twitter