BBL: Alex Hales Approaches Massive Batting Record As Sydney Thunder Face Melbourne Stars

English cricketer Alex Hales heads into match no. 7 of Big Bash League 2021-22, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars with a record in sight. He could become the leading international run-scorer in the history of BBL. Ahead of the match, Hales has a total of 1474 runs from the 48 matches he has played so far in the Big Bash League, and he now needs just six runs to go past his fellow countryman Luke Wright.

Alex Hales currently find himself second on the list of highest international run-scorers in the T20 league behind Luke Wright and Thunder teammate Ben Cuttings. Even though Cutting stands level with Wright on a total of 1479 runs, he has played 95 BBL matches so far, which gives Hales the perfect opportunity to edge past both the above-mentioned cricketers and claim the massive batting record.

Despite a duck on Monday in his opening match of the BBL season, as per a report by cricket.com.au, Hales admitted that he was primed for another stellar season, saying that he is thrilled to overtake Luke Wright as BBL's most successful international batter.

Alex Hales' thoughts on surpassing Luke Wright

As reported by cricket.com.au, expressing his views on the massive record he is approaching, Hales said, "To have the chance to be the leading overseas run-scorer of all time would be huge for me. It's a tournament that holds some great memories for me personally."

The English batter further spoke about his playing time with Luke Wright, praising him for being an excellent player and mentioned that they share many good memories together.

Hales also expressed his thoughts on playing BBL in Australia, admitting that he would snap anyone's hand off if given an opportunity to play in Australia.

Explaining the same, he said, "I've been coming here (Australia) since I was 18 or 19, playing for various club sides in league cricket, and got a chance in the Big Bash many moons ago now. Any opportunity I get to play in Australia means a hell of a lot and I'd snap anyone's hand off to come play here".

