BBL: Brisbane Heat Game Postponed After 12 Players Test Positive For COVID-19

The Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers was postponed after twelve Heat players tested positive for COVID-19. The match which was slated to be played on Wednesday evening at Metricon Stadium has now been moved to a future date. The BBL club, in its official release, confirmed that a total of 12 players are now out with coronavirus and are under isolation.

A list of Heat players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday forcing the match to be postponed to Wednesday. The club was in plans to recruit enough replacement players in the last 24 hours. However, the match was later called off after the team failed to meet the required squad length of 13 for tonight's match.

"The League will advise a new date for the match as soon as possible. The Heat's game tomorrow against the Melbourne Renegades at GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, remains scheduled to go ahead. The club is working through the recruitment and testing requirements for players to take part in that match," the club stated in an official release.

Furthermore, Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues also confirmed the decision and said that postponing the match was the only option ahead of the league. "We acknowledge the wholehearted efforts of the Brisbane Heat to field a team tonight. However, in the time available it was not possible for them to secure the 13 players required, hence the decision to postpone the match," Dobson said.

"At all times the League, in consultation with our Clubs, governments, broadcasters, partners and venues have worked tirelessly to make the best decision for the whole competition based on the information available, with health and safety the top priority," he added. Further talking about the game being postponed, Dobson said, "In this instance, the decision to postpone tonight's match was the only option available given the number of cases within the Heat squad and the inability to secure the required number of players fit to take the field."

BBL gets hit by COVID-19

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes fast bowler Josh Kann on Tuesday was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Adelaide Strikers. Kann was deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive. Kann himself has returned negative results upon taking tests for COVID-19. Last week, the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers was called-off hours before the start due to the emergence of the COVID case in the Stars camp. Reports suggest that Cricket Australia (CA) is contemplating moving all teams to a single location in order to quickly resolve the scheduling issues in case of more COVID-19 positive tests.

