BBL Challenger Scorchers Vs Heat Live Stream, Pitch Report, Canberra Weather Forecast

The Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat in the BBL Challenger fixture for 2021. The Scorchers vs Heat match is scheduled to begin at 2:10 pm IST (6:40 pm AEST) from the Manuka Oval, Canberra on February 4, 2021. Here are the Scorchers vs Heat live stream details, how to watch the BBL live in India, the pitch report for the contest and Canberra weather forecast.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Slams Australia, England For Hypocrisy After Refusal To Tour South Africa

BBL Challenger 2021: Scorchers vs Heat preview

Considering how poorly their campaigns started, the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat were the last picks in anyone's predictions when it came to who might be playing for a place the finale. But with some extraordinary performances from players, both young and old, the sides have given themselves a chance to win the BBL 2021 title. The two league stage matches between the teams were split 1-1 among them, making today's battle an even more interesting one.

The Scorchers finished second in the table, going straight into the qualifier against the Sydney Sixers. They were soundly beaten by the Sixers, who chased their 167-run total with three whole overs remaining. A win in this game could help the Perth men go into the final and exact their revenge on the Sixers, while also earning themselves a record 4th BBL title.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, have had an arduous journey to get here. After just managing to finish inside the top 4, Heat have had to get throught an Eliminator against the Adelaide Strikers and a knockout against Sydney Thunder. They will be hoping to win their first BBL title since the 2012-13 season and stop the Sydney Sixers' quest for a second consecutive title.

Also Read | SL Head Coach Mickey Arthur & Frontline Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne Tested COVID-19 Positive

BBL Challenger 2021 live in India: Scorchers vs Heat live streaming details

All the BBL 2021 games, including the Scorchers vs Heat Challenger, will be televised live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Scorchers vs Heat live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Scorchers vs Heat live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

Also Read | Joe Root Has A Golden Opportunity To Claim Top Steve Smith Record In Chennai Test

These were the #BBL10 standings after three weeks. Things change quick! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Bpt7dqRlHU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 3, 2021

BBL Challenger 2021: Scorchers vs Heat pitch report and Canberra weather forecast

There is some bad news for fans, with Accuweather predicting a thunderstorm in the laster hours of the game, at around 9:00 pm local time. The extremely overcast and humid conditions are expected to be of great help to the fast bowlers. The Manuka Oval has proved to be a batter's paradise, with scores averaging at 160 and going up to 200. With the rain and possible interruptions to the game, it is possible that the final team in the Final may be decided via DL in the end.

Also Read | Steve Smith Might Not Get Any Bids In IPL 2021 Auction Thanks To Cricket Australia

Image Credits: Perth Scorchers Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.