BBL: Fan's Desperate Attempt To Catch Ball Outside Boundary Leaves Commentators In Splits

The ongoing Big Bash league has produced many spectacular on-field moments which has left a lasting impression on the minds of the fans watching the tournament. However, there was a moment of madness from a fan during the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Qualifier match the video of which has gone viral online.

In the video which has gone viral, a young fan, who was on the stands, try taking an outstanding catch only to be left red-faced. With the asking rate rising, senior middle-order batter Dan Christian decided to use the long handle in search of quick runs. The bowler he decided to go after was Ashton Agar. One of Agar's delivery was sent over the boundary line by Dan Christian and as the ball landed just inside the fence young fan did try something acrobatic to try and take the catch. While the fan did give more than his 100% to catch the ball he completely missed it with the ball bouncing and hitting the board while the fan went down to the grass sliding. People especially his friends and even the commentators had a hearty laugh at the fan’s expense.

Highlights from Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match

Perth Scorchers won the toss and opt to bat. Openers Josh Inglis (79) and Kurtis Patterson (64) gave a blazing start to the Perth Scorchers team sending Sydney Sixers bowlers for leather hunt. The 120 run stand was broken by Hayden Kerr who had Patterson caught by Dan Christian. Inglis was next to go getting stumped by Josh Philippe off Steve OKeefe bowling. In the end, Perth Scorchers reached a total of 189/3 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the title-holders never found momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite a quickfire 29-ball 66 from Ben Dwarshuis, no other batsmen could offer any resistance, and the Sixers were bundled out for 141 in the final over. Perth Scorchers registered an emphatic 48-run victory to seal a consecutive final berth. Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye all picked up two wickets apiece, while Peter Hatzoglou picked up one wicket.

Image: 7 Cricket/ Twiter