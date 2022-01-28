BBL Final: Is Steve Smith Playing For Sixers Vs Scorchers? Here's The Latest Update

The Big Bash League (BBL)finally reaches its climax with Sydney Sixers set to face Perth Scorchers in the final on Friday. The Sixers vs Scorchers is a repeat of last year's final in which Sixers beat Scorchers to win the title. As the Sixers will look to defend their title there were talks surrounding the return of Steve Smith for the BBL final due to injuries and COVID related issues in the Sixers camp. However, the return is unlikely to happen following the latest statement over Steve SMith's availability.

BBL Final: Will Steve Smith play Sixers vs Scorchers match

Steve Smith BBL return was blocked by Cricket Australia after state associations raised objections much to the disappointment of the Sixers team. Ahead of the BBL final against Perth Scorchers, it looked like Cricket Australia might change the stance and allow Steve Smith to take part in the final for Sixers due to COVID and injuries but once again they left disappointed.

Earlier Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, told SEN on Thursday that the "door was always open" for discussions with the Sixers on whether Smith fits the criteria of a replacement player. However a report by Cricket.com.au, stated the only way Smith would have been able to play in the decider was if he was added to the Centralised Player Replacement pool, which would have needed to be ticked off by the BBL Technical Committee, but it's believed officials determined that there was adequate batting cover available for the Sixers in the pool.

Sydney Sixers player update before the BBL final

With Steve Smith unlikely to play BBL Final the Sydney Sixers will have to now rethink the strategy whether to play an extra bowler or bring in another batter from the replacement pool. The pool consists of left-hand batters Nick Bertus, Jake Carder and Lachlan Hearne, right-arm quick Iain Carlisle and left-armer Nick Winter. Wicketkeeper Jay Lenton is also in the pool but he will play in place of Josh Philippe who has COVID.

Sixers skipper Moises Henriques said he would be fine to play tomorrow night despite his calf injury, while spinner Steve O'Keefe was also likely to be okay in what could be the last Big Bash match of his career. Jordan Silk has been ruled out with a hamstring injury while Daniel Hughes, who was replaced by Carder before Wednesday night's clash, faces a fitness test on his left ankle.