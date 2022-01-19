BBL: Glenn Maxwell Scripts History As Melbourne Stars Score 273/4, Fans Hail 'Big Show'

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell became the biggest talking point of the cricketing world on Wednesday by hitting a mammoth century during match no. 56 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes. Playing in his 100th BBL match, Maxwell opened the innings for Stars gave the team a blistering start and remained unbeaten after scoring over 150 runs after playing all 20 overs. Batting alongside opener Joe Clarke, both batters added 97 runs off 42 balls for the first wicket, before Clarke’s dismissal on the individual score of 35 runs in 18 balls.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis star for Melbourne Stars

During the first-wicket stand, Maxwell reached his fifty in just 20 balls and after Clarke's dismissal, he ended up scoring his century off 41 balls and scored the second fastest century of the tournament. Maxwell was joined by Marcus Stoinis in the middle after the second wicket of Stars fell in the 12th over. Stoinis became the perfect partner for Maxwell and reached his half-century in 23 balls, while Maxwell reached his 150 in 62 balls.

Glenn Maxwell hit four sixes and 22 boundaries in total during his knock

Both batters continued batting till the end of the innings and added 132 runs off 54 for the third wicket. Maxwell remained not-out on 154 off 64 balls and became the highest scorer of BBL history. At the same time, Stoinis remained unbeaten on 75 runs off 31 balls as the Stars set a mammoth target of 274 runs for the Hurricanes. During his knock, Maxwell hit four sixes and a staggering total of 22 fours and left the cricket fans in awe of his skills. Fans also wondered if Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore will let Maxwell open the innings. Chasing the target, Hobart lost their first wicket in the third over of the second innings, as Ben McDermott scored his half-century off 29 balls. At Hurricanes scored 86 runs at the loss of three wickets after playing 10 overs in the innings. Stars are currently in a good position to win, playing in the final league match of the tournament.

How did the cricket fans react to Glenn Maxwell's knock?

112 runs come from boundaries o maxi what an incredible inning I have ever seen in my life — Muhammad Kamran (@Muhamma28714790) January 19, 2022

Maxwell Madness at MCG💯👏 — Jenishavk (@Jenisha881105) January 19, 2022

Maxwell opening for RCB?? — Klopp Fan Boy | FSG fan boy (@FsgKlopp) January 19, 2022

Image: Instagram@starsbbl