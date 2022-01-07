BBL: Hobart Hurricanes Skipper Matthew Wade Takes Indefinite Break Due To Personal Reasons

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has opted for an indefinite break from the ongoing Big Bash League 2021-22 citing personal reasons. The Hobart Hurricanes’ skipper has made himself unavailable and is set to miss the BBL 2021-22 season for an unspecified period.

Wade has been left out of the Hurricanes’ 14-man squad for their clash against Brisbane Heat on 8th January at the Gabba. The wicketkeeper-batter didn’t provide any information on the time period of his unavailability. He has been a vital cog in the Hurricanes’ lineup and has led them from the front over the seasons.

Wade was coming into the BBL 2021-22 after a world cup winning campaign with Australia where he delivered a player of the match performance against Pakistan in the semi-finals. He was expected to carry on his form but failed to do so as he could manage only 177 runs in nine matches with just a single half-century to his name. Wade averaged only 19.66 this season and was unable to reach the two-figure mark in the last four games. Despite Wade’s poor returns with the bat, his unavailability will be a major setback for the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes head coach sheds light on Matthew Wade’s unavailability

As mentioned earlier, Matthew Wade hasn’t been at his best in the BBL 2021-22 which sees Hobart Hurricanes at the fourth spot with just four victories in nine outings. With him now unavailable, Peter Handscomb has been handed the captaincy duties with the hopes that he brings the Hurricanes back on track after two consecutive defeats.

Hobart Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith shed light on Wade’s unavailability by stating that the wicketkeeper-batter is working on something personal and thus has decided to take a break. However, Griffith doesn’t have any idea about the time period but hopes to have Wade back later in the competition.

“He’s okay. It’s just something he’s working through at the moment. We don’t really have a timeline just as yet, but we’re hopeful of having him back at the back-end of the tournament,” said Adam Griffith as quoted by The West Australian.

Image: Cricket.com.au