BBL In Chaos As Melbourne Stars & Sydney Thunder Report Multiple COVID Positive Cases

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers was called-off hours before the start due to the emergence of the COVID case in the Stars camp. Melbourne Stars on Friday, released a statement in which they revealed the number of people affected by COVID.

According to the statement, 7 players and 8 support staff have returned a positive test for COVID-19. However, it looks like the number seems to have increased with the franchise releasing a statement on the number of people affected by it.

The ongoing BBL 2021 has witnessed some spectacular catches, centuries and close matches, however one thing which has really put the BBL 2021 season in jeopardy is COVID-19.

Melbourne Stars COVID situation

The statement further read that all players and staff members who tested positive are currently isolated for 7 days, as per government guidelines. The players who have returned negative tests on Thursday will undertake PCR tests again. Stars are currently working with Cricket Australia in relation to their immediate fixture and will provide an update as soon as possible.

Four players from Sydney Thunder Test positive

Four Sydney Thunder players tested positive ahead of the New Year's Eve clash against Adelaide Strikers in Adelaide. The news came out after entire Sydney Thunder squad, including staff, underwent PCR tests following a positive rapid antigen test on Thursday.

A Sydney Thunder spokesperson confirmed that the club was working with Cricket Australia and SA Health ahead of tonight's clash with Strikers but there has been no confirmation of whether the game will go ahead.

Why was Melbourne Stars match against Scorchers called off?

Melbourne Stars' Covid situation emerged on Thursday with one of the staff members testing positive, leading to the cancellation of the Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers match.

Cricket Australia’s General Manager of BBL Alistair Dobson in his statement said, "The league has a number of biosecurity protocols in place to keep our participants safe and the competition moving forward. These protocols are regularly reviewed in response to the risks in each state. Safety remains our number one priority and we will work with the Stars to get their side back on the field as soon as possible."