BBL: Julia Price Of Australia To Become First Ever Woman Coach In Men's T20 League

Former Australia women's wicketkeeper-batswoman Julia Price will be joining the Brisbane Heat Men's support staff ahead of the Big Bash League which begins this month in Australia. Price will be replacing Ryan Harris in January as Harris gets busy with the Under-19 Australian World Cup side. Price is the current coach of the USA women's side.

ALSO READ | Ashleigh Barty honoured by ex-WBBL club Brisbane Heat as their 'No.1 season ticket holder'

Julia Price: First-ever women's coach in the BBL

While commentating for a Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match, Heat head coach Darren Lehmann and Julia Price shared screentime where they commented on the development. Price talked about how she coached the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL and has also been a little involved with the men's side. This stint with the Heat will be a completely new experience for her, Price insisted.

ALSO READ | Sophie Devine hits 5 sixes in a row in WBBL match vs Melbourne Stars

Head coach Darren Lehmann added that the Heat management had been looking at Price's progress as the USA coach and was observing how she has a brilliant cricketing sense and immense experience. Therefore, Price was roped into the Brisbane Heat setup. Price has played 10 Tests and 84 ODIs for Australia. She has also coached Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes in women's domestic and T20 cricket respectively.

ALSO READ | WBBL 2019-20: 'Burnt toast' interrupts Renegades-Scorchers clash

Brisbane Heat look to recapture the trophy

The Brisbane Heat have always been a strong team in the Big Bash but have fallen short of capturing the title in the past seasons. Their first and only BBL triumph came in 2012/13. After Brendon McCullum's retirement, the Chris Lynn-led team acquired the services of Proteas legend AB de Villiers. Their first match of this BBL season will be against Sydney Thunder on December 17 at the Gabba.

ALSO READ | Australia women's cricket WBBL: Taylor proposes Amanda Jade on field