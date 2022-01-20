BBL: Marcus Stoinis' Cheeky Response To Glenn Maxwell's 154 Leaves 'Big Show' In Splits

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell created history on Wednesday night when he scored a sensational century for the Melbourne Stars in the KFC Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Hobart Hurricanes. Maxwell opened the innings in his 100th BBL match and got off to a blistering start. He went on to score a stunning 154* runs in just 64 balls, a new record of the highest score in BBL history.

He led the Stars to a score of 273 for the loss of just two wickets as Marcus Stoinis also joined in on the smashing innings. Stoinis managed to score 75 in 31 balls, and he held the record for the most runs scored in a BBL match previously. In a post-match interview with 7Cricket, Stoinis and Maxwell were both present and the former had a hilarious response to his teammate's record-breaking innings.

"I've only really seen something similar once in my life when I watched the replay of my own innings," said Stoinis.

BBL 2022: Maxwell leads Stars to massive win

During the first-wicket stand, Glenn Maxwell reached his fifty in just 20 balls and after Joe Clarke's dismissal, he ended up scoring his century off 41 balls and scored the second fastest century of the tournament. Maxwell was joined by Marcus Stoinis in the middle after the second wicket of Melbourne Stars fell in the 12th over. Stoinis became the perfect partner for Maxwell and reached his half-century in 23 balls, while Maxwell reached his 150 in 62 balls.

Both batters continued batting till the end of the innings and added 132 runs off 54 for the third wicket. Maxwell remained not-out on 154 off 64 balls and became the highest scorer of BBL history. At the same time, Stoinis remained unbeaten on 75 runs off 31 balls as the Stars set a mammoth target of 274 runs for the Hurricanes. During his knock, Maxwell hit four sixes and a staggering total of 22 fours and left the cricket fans in awe of his skills. Fans also wondered if Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore will let Maxwell open the innings. Chasing the target, Hobart lost their first wicket in the third over of the second innings, as Ben McDermott scored his half-century off 29 balls. The Hobart Hurricanes scored 86 runs at the loss of three wickets after playing 10 overs in the innings. Stars are currently in a good position to win, playing in the final league match of the tournament.

