BBL: Perth Scorchers' Andrew Tye Banned Mid-over For Dangerous Bowling Vs Sydney Thunder

In a stunning result in the KFC Big Bash League (BBL), the Perth Scorchers lost their first match this season as Sydney Thunder picked up a 34-run victory at the Manuka Oval. It was a hard-fought match that could have gone either side but Sydney put up a huge total of 200 and then their bowlers managed to contain Perth's dangerous batting lineup. But the talking point of the match was the mid-over ejection of medium-pacer Andrew Tye after his bowling was deemed as 'dangerous play'.

According to the rule book, a bowler is allowed to bowl one waist-high no-ball that the umpire can deem dangerous but a second one will mean that the bowler will not bowl anymore in that innings. That is exactly what Andrew Tye did, as he bowled two waist-high no-balls in the span of three balls and the umpire ejected him from Perth's bowling lineup. Tye did not seem too pleased with the decision and tried to plead his case but the umpire was having none of it.

AJ Tye has been removed from the bowling attack after two dangerous no-balls #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/Lpb8Lvm4hX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2021

Two waist-high no balls means Andrew Tye won't be bowling again tonight #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/t0opJo4CtC — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2021

This season's leading wicket-taker was sensationally removed from the Perth Scorchers' attack in Canberra #BBL11 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2021

Scorchers vs Thunders: Tye regrets mistakes

After the game, the Australian pacer spoke to the press and said that he never disputed the height of the ball but rather if it was at the batsman's body or to the side. The umpire explained to Tye that if the ball is within a foot of the batsman then it is deemed dangerous. But after having a look at the replays, he said that the decision to eject him was probably correct.

"I never disputed the height of it (the ball). It was whether or not it was dangerous that I was disputing," Tye told reporters on Tuesday after the game as quoted by Cricket Australia. "The umpire explained to me that if it’s within a foot of the body, it’s deemed dangerous. I thought it was just outside far enough away from the body. Looking on the replays (though) it was probably correct."

He then said that it was just in the heat of the moment that he was disappointed with, as he let his team down. He also said that he made it very difficult for his team as they had to send in a new bowler to bowl a free hit straight away.

"It’s one of those heat-of-the-moment things that you’re always disappointed that you’ve let the team and the boys down, especially the one who has to come in and bowl a free hit on no notice," Tye said.

Tye then said that this was not the first time such an incident has occurred before, with him recalling his time in Gloucestershire. He said that he attempted to bowl slow but twice the ball went three metres over the batsman.

Tye added, "Even though they weren’t dangerous over there, it’s a different rule, above the waist, it’s two and out. You’re trying to execute one hundred per cent of the time and sometimes you get it wrong."

Image: @CricketAus/Twitter/KFC BBL