BBL: Perth Scorchers' Celebrations Go Wrong As Richardson Left With A Bloodied Nose; Watch

Perth Scorchers earned their fourth Big Bash League (BBL) title, following their stunning victory by 79 runs against Perth Scorchers in the season finales of BBL 2021-22 on Friday. While Aussie pacers Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson starred for the Scorchers by picking up three and two wickets, respectively, Richardson finished off the game for the team by picking up the wicket of Steve K’Keefe in the final delivery of the match. The Sixers were restricted on a total of 92 runs, as the Scorchers players celebrated their title win in a wild fashion leaving Richardson with a bleeding nose.

Watch the wild celebration by Perth Scorchers:

Richardson reveals the reason behind his bleeding nose

Richardson spoke to former Aussie cricketer Brad Hodge after the title win and revealed that someone’s nose hit his nose during the celebrations, which resulted in it bleeding. As per the video shared by 7 Cricket on Twitter, during his post-match interview with Brad Hodge, Richardson revealed that it was an interesting feeling to lift the trophy with the team, having played just two matches in the season. He further added that every team member contributed to their win in the season finale.

When celebrations go wrong, featuring Jhye Richardson 😂 pic.twitter.com/xAkvP59fqy — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 28, 2022

Perth Scorchers' road to BBL 2021-22 title

The 2021-22 season of the T20 league ended with Scorchers winning the match by 79 runs, which was the fifth-highest victory for a team in the season, in terms of runs. In the first innings of the match, Scorchers scored 171 runs with the loss of six wickets, as skipper Ashton Turner and Laurie Evans contributed with quick-fire half-centuries. While Evans remained unbeaten on 76 runs off 41 balls, after striking the ball at 185.37 with the help of four boundaries and four sixes, Turner contributed by scoring 54 runs off 35 balls.

In the second innings of the match, The Scorchers bowling line-up picked up wickets at regular intervals from the very beginning. While Daniel Hughes contributed with a knock of 42 runs off 33 balls, no other batters crossed the 15-run mark and Sixers ended on the losing side. While Tye and Richardson took five wickets among them, Jason Beherendorff, Ashton Turner, Peter Hatzoglou and Aston Agar notched up one wicket each for the winning side.

Image: Twitter@cricketcomau