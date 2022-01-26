BBL Play-off: SIX Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers are set to face each other in the Big Bash League (BBL) Challenger match. The match between both teams will take place on Wednesday, January 26, and will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground. Here's a look at the SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction, team news, and other details related to the Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL match.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 1:55 p.m. IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers preview

Sydney Sixers are coming into the match on the back of loss to finalist Perth Scorchers in their previous match. Sixers lost the Qualifier match against the Perth Scorchers by 48 runs and will be hoping to win the crunch match, which will give them the chance to take revenge against Scorchers.

Strikers, on the other hand, have looked solid recently and will be a tough opponent to beat. Strikers beat the Sydney Thunder by just 6 runs to advance to the Challenger match. This should be a good contest to watch.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers team news

For Sydney Sixers, Josh Philippe has returned a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and will miss the Challenger as well as the final match. Wicketkeeper Jay Lenton, who has been travelling and working as an assistant coach with the Sixers, is available. Earlier, Jack Edwards and Mickey Edwards both tested positive on the eve of the Qualifier against Scorchers in Melbourne.

Probable Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers playing XI

Sydney Sixers Probable XI: Jay Lenton, Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Bertus, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe

Adelaide Strikers Probable XI: Matthew Short, Alex Carey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Travis Head, Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed

BBL 2021: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 team

Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe,Alex Carey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Peter Siddle (vc), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed,Matthew Short,

SIX vs STR Dream 11 prediction

Adelaide Strikers are expected to come out on top in this BBL fixture.