BBL Preferred Over Sheffield Shield For Money, Caused Series Loss Vs India: Stuart Clark

The recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy proved to be an exhilarating contest between bat and ball as the two cricketing giants toiled it hard for supremacy. While India countered several adversities to trump the Tim Paine-led side in their own backyard, several former players have attempted to identify the reason for Australia's shortcomings. Ex-fast bowler Stuart Clark, who was been a part of several memorable Test wins for the Australian team, recently shared his opinions regarding the country's form slump in the longer format of the game.

Stuart Clark reckons the rise of BBL is hampering Australia's chances in international cricket

The Big Bash League has emerged as one of the most prominent tournaments in Australia. Known for its high-octane T20 matches, the competition also enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. Player's exploits in the league have also fast-tracked their selection in the national side. The meteoric rise of the league could have very well shifted attention from the country's premier domestic competition, Sheffield Shield.

According to ABC Sport, former cricketer Stuart Clark is left unimpressed with the weightage given to the BBL over the Sheffield Shield. Clark mentioned how Cricket Australia looks at Shield cricket as an expense, whereas they rake in significant revenues with the BBL. However, according to the ex-fast bowler, the long-format first-class competition should not be sidelined and it should be considered as the parameter for judging a player's cricketing merit. Clark's statement came after Australia failed to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row.

The BBL has grown in popularity over the years, and Indian Premier League franchises also tend to keep an eye on the performances of the players in the competition. For instance, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who was recently released by the Delhi Capitals team ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, smashed a fabulous ton while playing for the Adelaide Strikers. This could very well increase the player's demand for the upcoming IPL 2021. While the rise of T20 leagues has received flak from several cricketing greats, Stuart Clark is the latest to join the bandwagon with his recent comments.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

Tim Paine and co. were left red-faced after a young Indian team registered a comprehensive series victory Down Under. The ultimate showdown between the teams promised to be a closely fought battle considering the intensity of the series. Touted as the firm favourites ahead of the encounter, Australia were outplayed by India at their very own hunting ground, The Gabba. The visitors chased down an imposing total of 328 to clinch the contest and seal the series on the Day 5 of the Test match.

