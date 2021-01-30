BBL Qualifier Sixers Vs Scorchers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Preview

The Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season is all set to continue with Qualifier No. 1 on Saturday, January 30 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The upcoming 20-over fixture will see the Sydney Sixers take on the Perth Scorchers. The match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST. Here's a look at the entire BBL Qualifier details, Sixers vs Scorchers live streaming details, how to watch Sixers vs Scorchers live in India and where to catch Sixers vs Scorchers live scores.

A look into BBL Qualifiers schedule

HERE WE GOOOO!



Tickets are on sale now to our first round of finals at the Gabba (Friday) & Manuka Oval (Saturday and Sunday)



🎟 https://t.co/8wVeJI4CQd pic.twitter.com/vMDf3wzGmO — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2021

Also Read | Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara's Signatures On Indian Test Jersey Sets Twitter Abuzz

BBL 2021 live: Tournament preview ahead of Sydney vs Scorchers live streaming

The ongoing BBL 2021 season premiered on December 10 and will run until February 6. A total of eight teams participated in the tournament that forms a part of the Australian 2020-21 domestic season. 56 matches were played between all teams in a double round-robin format, which is now being followed by a five-match knockout stage.

The upcoming match between the Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers is a must-win for both teams in order to qualify for the next round. At the end of the league stage, the Sydney Sixers found themselves at the top of the points table with nine wins from 14 matches. Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers ended the league campaign at second position with eight wins from their 14 fixtures.

Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara Uses THIS Hard-hitting Muhammad Ali Line To Describe The Gabba Heroics

BBL Qualifier: Sixers vs Scorchers live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all BBL 2021 games live in India on Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for Sixers vs Scorchers live streaming. For Sixers vs Scorchers live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia’s social media accounts as well as that of the participating teams.

BBL Qualifier: Canberra weather forecast for Sixers vs Scorchers

As per AccuWeather, the Canberra weather forecast indicates some chances of mild rainfall during match time. The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

BBL Qualifier: Pitch report for Sixers vs Scorchers

The pitch is known for favouring batsmen as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 180 in the past six matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first, as chasing teams have won four out of the six matches played here this season.

Also Read | Joe Root Equals All-time Test Record Set By Virat Kohli Ahead Of India-England Series

BBL 2021 live: Sixers vs Scorchers squads

Here is a look at the Sixers vs Scorchers squads for the upcoming match.

Sixers vs Scorchers: Sixers squad

Josh Philippe (w), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope and Gurinder Sandhu.

Sixers vs Scorchers: Scorchers squad

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Cameron Bancroft, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly and Corey Rocchiccioli.

Also Read | India Vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Fans Laud Rahul Dravid For Developing India's Bench Strength

Image source: BBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.