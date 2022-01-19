BBL: Renegades Spinner Cameron Boyce Scripts History With Amazing Double Hat-trick; Watch

Melbourne Renegades had a poor season coming into the final match of their league stage. Ahead of the clash against Sydney Thunder, Renegades were placed at the bottom of the points table and were looking to end their season on a high by winning the match.

The team will now look to chase down the target set by Thunder bowling a fine bowling performance from spinner Cameron Boyce who mad history against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

BBL: Cameron Boyce hattrick against Sydney Thunder

Cameron Boyce made history by becoming the first player in the history of the BBL and just the 10th in T20 cricket to take four wickets in four balls. Boyce's performance halted Thunder's progress despite a strong start from openers Alex Hales and skipper Usman Khawaja.

Boyce started his double hattrick with the wicket of Alex Hales who he had caught by Unmukt Chand. After Hales, the next batsman to be dismissed was Jason Sangh, who got out stumped. Boyce completed his hattrick with the wicket of Alex Ross, who he trapped LBW. Daniel Sams also lasted fo just one ball before being trapped in front of stumps. Matthew Gilkes was Cameron Noyce's fifth wicket after being caught by Josh Lalor.

Renegades vs Thunder highlights

Melbourne Renegades won the bat flip and decide to field first. Thunder openers Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja put up a solid 80-run stand for the opening wicket.

However, the partnership was broken by Cameron Boyce, who dismissed Hales. What followed after the fall of the first wicket was extraordinary. Boyce broke the backbone of the Thunder batting lineup with wickets of Sangha, Ross, Sams and Gilkes. Usman Khawaja seemed to be stranded at the other end, watching the batting lineup get collapsed.

The left-hander completed his half-century before becoming the 7th wicket to fall at a score of 152. Khawaja made 77 runs. Thunder finished their innings at 170 runs. Cameron Boyce finished with bowling figures of 5/21 from 4 overs. The Melbourne Renegades began their chase poorly and at the time of writing had already lost the first wicket. Opener James Seymour was dismissed by Gurinder Sandhu caught by Daniel Sams for just 2 runs.