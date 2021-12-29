Sean Abbott has already become the all-time leading wicket-taker in the BBL competition but on Wednesday, he stunned the crowd at SCG during the Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match. The moment we are talking about his one-handed catch to dismiss Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn. Sean Abbott's effort even made commentators jump out of their seats.

Earlier Melbourne Renegade's Jake Fraser-McGurk took an unbelievable catch on the boundary rope to dismiss Jake Weatherald during the Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match, which had been touted as the best catch of the BBL 2021 season so far. The catch from the youngster was even special as he was leaping to a ridiculous height to also save the ball from crossing the fence.

However, Sean Abbott has now put himself in the race for the best catch of the season. Chris Lynn was batting on 2 from 5 balls when he smoked a Ben Dwarshuis delivery towards Sean Abbott. The pacer plucked the ball mid-air at full stretch before celebrating with his teammates who were struggling to get hold of him following the effort.

Here's Sean Abbott's catch to dismiss Chris Lynn during Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL Match:

Unbelieeeeevable catch!!



Sean Abbott with one of the best you'll see #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/fbNmwu8odx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2021

BBL: Recap of Brisbane Heat's innings

Brisbane Heat's innings got off to a disastrous start with Jamie Pierson and Tom Cooper departing early after being dismissed by Ben Dwarshius and Sean Abbott. Chris Lynn departed for just 6 runs, with Ben Dwarshuis getting the wicket. Sam Heazlett was sent back for 4 runs. Ben Duckett and Max Byrant did try and stitch a partnership to get Heat's innings back on track, however, their hopes were dashed as they got out.

Sean Abbott dismissed Ben Duckett for 21 runs and also got the wicket Max Bryant, who was dismissed for 22 runs. Melbourne Heat's innings was folded for just 105 runs with Sean Abbott finishing with 4 wickets to his name. Ben Dwarshuis and Hayden Kerr both picked 2 wickets apiece. Sydney Sixers, in reply, were 35/7 at the time of writing as Heat mount a fightback despite posting a small total on board.