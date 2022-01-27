BBL: Sixers Struggling To Get 11 COVID-free Players; Archer, AB De Villiers Show Interest

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian has made an unusual social media request for cricketers in Melbourne, asking them to confirm their availability for the Big Bash League (BBL) final between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers. Due to COVID-19 positive cases and other fitness concerns within the camp, Christian, who plays for the Sixers, stated his club is struggling to find 11 players for Friday night's final. Christian went on to say that any cricketer interested in playing can contact him via Twitter.

"Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium. Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup. DM if keen. *no test cricketers," Christian said on Twitter.

Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.



Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup.



DM if keen



*no test cricketers — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, former South Africa batter AB de Villiers was quick to respond to Christian's bizarre request on Twitter, asking his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate whether he can guarantee him his four overs in the match. England pacer Jofra Archer also commented on the post saying, "Do I have to pay subs?"

I’m keen if u can guarantee me my 4 overs? — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 27, 2022

Do I have to pay subs? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 27, 2022

Sixers hit by COVID-19 cases

Sixers have been hit by multiple COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks with several of its players also out due to injury concerns. Earlier, the franchise had requested Cricket Australia (CA) to allow Steve Smith to take part in the tournament for the remainder of the series, however, the move was blocked after state associations raised objections. Now, it appears that CA might rethink its earlier stance on Smith and allow the former Australian captain to take part in the final for Sixers.

The Sixers were recently involved in a controversy after they made a change to their playing XI before the final ball of their challenger match against Adelaide Strikers. Jay Lenton, the assistant coach of Sydney Sixers, walked out to the middle to face the final ball, as Jordan Silk went back to the pavilion after getting retired hurt while the side required two runs off the final over to clinch the win. The move caused a massive controversy with critics accusing the Sixers of exploiting the rule.

Image: SydneySixers/Twitter/AP

