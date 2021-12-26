BBL, SS Vs ST: Hilarious Series Of Events After Ben Cutting's 'brain Fade' Moment; Watch

Sydney Sixers won the match no. 20 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021-22 by defeating Sydney Thunder by 30 runs in the rain-affected match, being played at the Spotless Stadium in Sydney on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder allrounder Ben Cutting suffered a ‘brain fade’ moment while fielding in the final over of the first innings, which lead to a hilarious series of events that followed. The match was reduced to a 16 overs per side game, following a rain stoppage, and in the 16th over of Sixers’ batting innings, Thunder bowler Nathan McAndrew bowled a no-ball in the fourth delivery of the final over, which was dislodged by Dan Christian for a boundary.

Having awarded a free-hit in the next delivery, Christian hit the ball straight into the hands of Ben Cutting fielding on the offside inside the 30-yard circle. Cutting forgot that the delivery was a free-hit and flings the ball in the air, to celebrate the catch. However, he soon realized his mistake and quickly runs towards the ball, but couldn’t stop Christian and Jordan Silk from running a double. After completing the double, Christian and Silk were seen bursting into laughter on the scenes that unfolded, while Ben Cutting looked dejected on the same.

Watch Ben Cutting's 'brain fade' moment

Uh oh 😆 A little brain-fade here Ben Cutting would probably like to forget! @KFCAustralia | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/pkpOtZtAtD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2021

Sydney Sixers set target of 168 runs for Sydney Thunder

Both Sixers batters scored a total of 21 runs from the final over and helped the team set a target of 168 runs for the Thunder to chase. Christian played a stunning knock of 41 runs off 17 balls at a strike rate of 241.17 and remained unbeaten alongside Silk on 18 runs off 22 balls. Chasing the target, Thunder kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as Jason Sangha top-scored with his innings of 47 runs off 30 balls. Sixers bowler Hayden Kerr finished at the peak of the bowling lineup by picking up a total of three wickets after giving away 29 runs from the three overs he bowled. Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, and Lloyd Pope picked up two wickets each, while Mickey Edwards returned with one wicket to his credit.

