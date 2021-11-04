BBL: Unmukt Chand Set To Make History By Playing For Melbourne Renegades

Former Under-19 World Cup,-winning skipper Unmukt Chand is set to make history when he dons the Melbourne Renegades jersey for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. Unmukt Chand will be the first male Indian cricketer to play in BBL. The 28-year-old called time on his playing career in India earlier this year. Chand burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U19 World Cup played in Australia. He was player of the match as India won the tournament final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side featuring

While the Indian male cricketers are barred from playing in the international T20 leagues around the world, Unmukt Chand will be able to play BBL as he is currently playing his trade in the USA after retiring from Indian cricket. Unmukt Chand will come into BBL having the experience of playing for IPL teams like Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan. Apart from T20 experience, Unmukt Chand also has plenty of domestic cricket experience spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches.

Speaking about playing for Melbourne Renegades in BBL, Unmukt Chand said, “I’m very excited, it’s great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family. I’ve always followed the Big Bash and it’s a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket. I’m really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven’t been to Melbourne before… I know for a fact there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it’s going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well".

He further said, “I’ve always wanted to play in leagues like these and it’s great that now I have this opportunity to be representing the Renegades in the Big Bash, so for me it’s big. I really look forward to contributing as much as I can on the field. I’ll give it my best shot.”

Melbourne Renegades BBL Squad

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley