BBS Vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Preview

Match 39 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bonn Blue Star and Dusseldorf Blackcaps at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 27. Here is our BBS vs DB Dream11 prediction, BBS vs DB Dream11 team, BBS vs DB best team and BBS vs DB player record.

BBS vs DB match preview

Bonn Blue Star has moved to the second spot with four wins and one loss while one match got abandoned. The team's previous fixture was against Bayer Uerdigen Wolves in which they won the first fixture by 7 wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis Method, while in the second match they beat their opponents by 8 wickets. Winning both the fixtures could see them at the top the table by the end of the day. On the other hand, Dusseldorf Blackcaps currently top the points table and will look to retain the position by beating their opponents.

BBS vs DB weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match with chance of rain. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain coming during the match, teams will be hoping that they get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BBS vs DB Dream11 prediction.

BBS vs DB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BBS vs DB player record

For Bonn Blue Star, performances from Dilshan Rajudeen and Zaheer Abas will give them the confidence for both the matches on Thursday. On the other hand, the Dusseldorf Blackcaps will look upto Oascoroni Ahamed and Nilay Patel to do well in the upcoming fixtures.

BBS vs DB Dream11 team

BBS vs DB Dream11 prediction

As per our BBS vs DB Dream11 prediction, DB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BBS vs DB player record and as a result, the BBS vs DB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BBS vs DB Dream11 team and BBS vs DB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

