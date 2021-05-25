BBS Vs DSS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Preview

Match 31 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bonn Blue Star and DJK SG Solingen at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25. Here is our BBS vs DSS Dream11 prediction, BBS vs DSS Dream11 team, BBS vs DSS best team and BBS vs DSS player record.

BBS vs DSS match preview

Bonn Blue Star is second from the bottom after one win and one loss from two matches played so far. The team played their two matches against Koln CC in which they lost the first match by 10 runs. However, the team bounced back in the second match and went to beat their opponent by 10 wickets. DJK SG Solingen, on the other hand, did not have a great start to the campaign losing both the matches to Bayern Ueridgen Wolves. They lost the match by 75 runs and 50 runs respectively. DSS will be desperate to register the first win, while BBS will want to win and move up the points table.

BBS vs DSS weather report

There will be thunderstorms before the start of the match and the condition will not get any better. The wind gusts will be around 33 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With thunderstorms coming before the match, the chances teams getting to play the full quota of overs looks bleak, making it tough to make the BBS vs DSS Dream11 prediction.

BBS vs DSS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BBS vs DSS player record

For Bonn Blue Star, the performance from Dilshan Rajudeen and Zaheer Hassan was enough to take the team to their only win in the first two matches. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them register win in both matches today. On the other hand, the DJK SG Solingen will look upto Venkatesh Reddy and Veeru Kolla to do well in the upcoming fixtures.

BBS vs DSS Dream11 team

BBS vs DSS Dream11 prediction

As per our BBS vs DSS Dream11 prediction, BBS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BBS vs DSS player record and as a result, the BBS vs DSS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BBS vs DSS team and BBS vs DSS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode