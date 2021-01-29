BCB-XI Vs West Indies Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bangladesh Cricket Board XI will take on West Indies in a three-day practise match ahead of two-match Test series on Friday, January 29 at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. The BCB-XI vs WI live streaming will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here are the BCB-XI vs WI live streaming details, where to catch BCB-XI vs WI live scores, BCB-XI vs WI squads, Chattogram weather forecast and BCB-XI vs WI pitch report.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina looks to get into the groove ahead of IPL 2021 by tireless workout

BCB-XI vs West Indies Test preview

West Indies were recently trounced 3-0 by Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series. The visitors' inexperienced batting was the reason behind their loss. West Indies will now look to bounce back in the red-ball format and they have a great opportunity to so by putting in impressive performances in the practise match. BCB XI side has some youngsters who will be raring to make their mark and impress the Bangladeshi selectors. While BCB XI will be led by Nurul Hassan, Kraigg Brathwaite will lead West Indies.

BCB-XI vs WI squads

Bangladesh Cricket Board Xl: Nurul Hasan (Captain), Akbar Ali (Wicket-keeper), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mukidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Shoriful Islam, Shahin Alam

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Veerasammy Permaul, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Nkrumah Bonner, Shayne Moseley, Kavem Hodge, Jomel Warrican

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians call up 16-year-old Nagaland spinner for trials ahead of IPL 2021 auction

BCB-XI vs West Indies pitch report and Chattogram weather forecast

The pitch at the MA Aziz Stadium is extremely favourable to the batsmen with runs coming easy and fast. The batting side has always ended up scoring more than 300 runs on this pitch. Moreover, the average first innings score at this venue in the last five games has been 414, which is why West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first. Pacers will need to be patient and persistent with their line and lengths whereas spinners will get some turn from the pitch.

As far as Chattogram weather forecast is concerned, the weather will be ideal for the game of cricket with the temperature hovering between 20-25 degrees. There will be no cloud cover during the course of the game which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen takes dig at England coach's views on IPL, fans call him 'Visionary'

BCB-XI vs WI live streaming details

The series between Bangladesh and West Indies is not a televised event in India. However, FanCode by Dream Sports are the exclusive streaming partner of the main international matches. For this match, Indian fans can check the BCB-XI vs WI live scores on the social media accounts of the respective cricket boards.

ALSO READ | SRH ask fans for their favourite picks at IPL 2021 auction, get hilarious responses

SOURCE: BANGLADESH CRICKET TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.